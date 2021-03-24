Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Bhagyalakshmi bursts into tears after knowing about her ex husband’s demise

While Bhagyalakshmi told the Bigg Boss that she does not want pay a visit to him, she later told the housemates that she wants to quit.

In a shocking turn of events Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi's ex-husband Ramesh passed away. In the recent episode of the show, Bhagyalakshmi was informed about the demise of her ex husband by the Bigg Boss and she was asked if she wishes to go back home. However, she said that she and him were legally separated for a long time and her presence might create unnecessary chaos. She also requested to have a word with her sons and that they have to be present to perform his last rights.

In the episode, Bigg Boss called Bhagyalakshmi to the confession room and stated that there is a bad piece of news to her. When she asked the Bigg Boss to continue further, it was announced about the demise. She was numb for the first few moments and did not react. However, after a few minutes, she burst out into tears and recalled some memories with him. Even after leaving the confession room, Bhagyalakshmi kept on crying.

The other housemates rushed to her and they were spotted shocked by the news. Bhagyalakshmi explained that her ex husband was having some severe health issues and his kidneys were damaged. She also stated that she even offered to donate her kidney and that she met him before entering the show. Later, Bhagyalakshmi said that she has to quit the show otherwise people would talk ill about her for continuing even after knowing about her husband’s death. Meanwhile, Firoz and Sandhya consoled her and suggested she should not leave the show.

Credits :Asianet

