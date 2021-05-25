Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Diya Sana believes Manikuttan & Dimpal Bahl don’t deserve to be the winner; Here’s why

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is set to end soon, here’s what former contestant Diya Sana feels about who should win the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which had started with a bang on February 14 this year, is set to witness an abrupt end due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The makers will reportedly choose a winner based on the public votes and it has led to endless speculations about who will clinch the winner’s trophy. Amid this, the former BBM3 contestants have also been sharing their opinions about which of the current contestants holds the potential about winning the popular reality show.

Joining them, former Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 contestant Diya Sana has also shared her views and stated that she believes that the contestant who has been inside the Bigg Boss house should be announced as the winner. During a live session on social media, the social activist stated that Manikuttan & Dimpal Bahl don’t deserve to be the winner as they had re entered the house. “Bigg Boss show has its own ethics and rules. I strongly feel that only a contestant who had survived inside the house throughout the season should be declared as the winner. I appreciate the brilliant gameplay of Manikuttan and Dimapl Bhal, but I don't think they deserve to lift the trophy. No matter whatever the situation be, once you step out of the BB house, you are out from the show. I wish the title winner will be one among the other 6, who played the game well bearing all the hardships inside the house,” Diya was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Dimpal had left the house post her father’s demise and made a comeback later. On the other hand, Manikuttan had also made an exit from the show stating that he is afraid to continue the show. However, he changed his mind later. While the speculations about Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 continues to be rife, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sets of the Mohanlal hosted show sealed for violating lockdown ban

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×