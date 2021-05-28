Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Ex contestant Fukru roots for Sai Vishnu’s win: I wish to see him as the winner

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is inching towards its end, former contestant Fukru feels Sai Vishnu deserves to win the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which is being hosted by superstar Mohanlal, is all set to pull its curtain down soon. The popular reality show will be witnessing an abrupt end given the spike in COVID 19 cases across the nation. As a result, the makers are likely to choose the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 on the basis of audience votes and this has sparked speculations about who will be clinching the winner’s title on the show. Needless to say, the audience is busy supporting their favourite contestants.

Amid this, former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Fukru has come out in support of Sai Vishnu. Fukru took to social media and rotted for Vishnu’s success and stated that he wants him to win the show. “Guys, the one person whom I wish to see as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is Sai Vishnu. But, Sai's fans are common people and I wonder whether they are aware of the online voting procedure. So everyone, who supports Sai, please do vote for him. He shouldn't lose the title because of this reason,” Fukru wrote.

Earlier, former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Diya Sana had also shared her opinion about who should win the third season of the popular reality show. She stated, “Bigg Boss show has its own ethics and rules. I strongly feel that only a contestant who had survived inside the house throughout the season should be declared as the winner. I appreciate the brilliant gameplay of Manikuttan and Dimapl Bhal, but I don't think they deserve to lift the trophy. No matter whatever the situation be, once you step out of the BB house, you are out from the show. I wish the title winner will be one among the other 6, who played the game well bearing all the hardships inside the house.”

