Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale: Manikuttan wins the show; Mohanlal to return as a host for season 4

Manikuttan, who wanted to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 halfway through the season, has won the reality show and prize money worth Rs 75 lakh. The grand finale took place yesterday with 8 contestants vying for the trophy. Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, Ramzan Muhammed, Manikuttan, Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, and Dimpal Bhal were the finalist of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3. The grand finale kickstarted with superstar Mohanlal interacting with the finalists on how their life has changed after being a part of the reality show.

Mohanlal, after evicting one after one contestant, announced that Ramzan, Dimple, Manikuttan and Sai Vishnu have made it to the top 4. Ramzan Muhammed got fourth place while Dimpal Bhal earned third place in the grand finale of season 3. "I have managed to capture the hearts of many people. That's enough for me. It was a nice journey, " said Dimpal as she thanked the audience for their love and support.

Mohanlal then announced Manikuttan as the winner while Sai Vishnu becomes the first runner-up. Manikuttan got emotional and thanked Mohanlal for guiding and making him a better person throughout the season.

After thanking the audience and Bigg Boss team for making it another successful season, Mohanlal enters the empty Bigg Boss house to pick by genie lamp. He bids goodbye saying he will return for season 4.

To unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was banned halfway as makers continued to shoot despite the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on shootings of film and television during the pandemic. The officials vacated contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff of the production house and sealed the premises of the reality show as per guidelines of the government.

