Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan quits Mohanlal's show and leaves the house; Says 'I'm am afraid to continue'

The housemates were left in shock when Bigg Boss asked Manikuttan to take the main door for the exit.

Bigg Boss Malayalam has been taking new twists and turns with each passing day. The latest episode of the reality show saw Manikuttan quitting the show after the dispute he had with Sandhya last week. Yesterday's episode started with Manikuttan requesting Bigg Boss to call him in the confession. He also threatened to not eat food if he is not called inside by Bigg Boss. He requested captain Remya to speak to Bigg Boss for the same. Finally, he was called inside and Manikuttan only said that he cannot continue to be a part of the Mohanlal hosted reality show.

"Bigg Boss, I entered the house with the dream to complete 100 days in the game. But, now I am afraid to continue in the house. 15 years of film career, my family, my dear ones, I know I had many dreams but I am leaving all that at this moment. I am sure about this decision," he said to Bigg Boss. He was asked to think twice and all Manikuttan replied was he has already made his decision. The housemates were left in shock when Bigg Boss asked Manikuttan to take the main door for the exit. Soorya broke down while looking at the camera requesting Manikuttan to come back. In the other news, Manikuttan is expected to make a comeback on the show. However, no official word has been made yet.

Manikuttan evidently was seen upset since Monday after Mohanlal made a sarcastic comment on him saying his mental state has shaken in the house.

Meanwhile, during a heated argument last week, Manikuttan accidentally ended by revealing his fee for the show, which is Rs 50 Lakhs. He said I will take the loan and pay back Rs 50 Lakh if he has to quit the show. "I will take a loan and pay Bigg Boss organizers. But I won't tolerate if any person intends to defame and spoil others life. I will walk out. Let the deserving ones become the winner of the show," he said. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

