Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Is Manikuttan reigning the list with highest votes to become the winner?

Social media is a buzz and fans are rooting for Manikuttan to become the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. However, the makers are yet to make a final verdict.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which was being hosted by superstar Mohanlal has ended abruptly due to lockdown. The third season of the reality show witnessed crazy fights, emotional outbreaks and loads of drama. However, for the first time ever in the history of the reality show, the makers will announce the winner without the show and contestants completing 100 days inside the house. While the 8 finalists have returned home, the audience was given a week's time to vote for their favourite contestant.

The voting ended yesterday on 29 May, and the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will announce the winner based on the public poll. 8 contestants Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcos, and Ramzan Mohammed are in the race to win Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 title. According to social media buzz, Manikuttan reigning the list with the highest votes followed by Sai Vishnu and Dimpal Bhal. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on who is the winner of these 8 finalists.

Meanwhile, who according to you deserving to win the trophy of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a list of 8 finalists:

1. Manikuttan

2. Sai Vishnu

3. Dimpal Bhal

4. Kidilam Firoz

5. Ramzan Muhammed

6. Anoop Krishnan

7. Rithu Manthra

8. Noby Marcose.

Credits :Twitter

