Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal slams Kidilam; Manikuttan accidentally reveals his remuneration for the show?

Superstar Mohanlal has returned as host again this weekend and is seen taking a class of the contestants over their wrongdoings in the house. The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was filled with high voltage drama and for what not. Mohanlal slammed Kidilam Firoz for calling Dimpal Bhal a 'special child'. Mohanlal showed his angry side out after Firoz commented that Dimpal Bhal is trying to gain attention by being emotional over her physical condition. He also went on to claim that makers are being biased by giving captaincy tasks tailor-made for Dimpal.

Mohanlal could not take this and he lashed out at Kidilam Firoz for his inappropriate and demeaning comments. The superstar host asked Dimple if she wants Firoz to be thrown off the house. To this, she replied, "I definitely want him to continue. I forgive him not just that he really repents for what he did. I forgive him because my inner peace is more important." Mohanlal stated that each contestant in the house should be treated the same and that he doesn't see any of them different in the house.

Later, he sarcastically told Manikuttan that his mental state has shaken in the house. He then asked Manikuttan to go into the storeroom and collect a chair. During the same time, Manikuttan broke down in tears.

During a heated argument, this week looks like Manikuttan accidentally ended by revealing his fee for the show, which is Rs 50 Lakhs. He said I will take the loan and pay back Rs 50 Lakh if he has to quit the show. "I will take a loan and pay Bigg Boss organizers. But I won't tolerate if any person intends to defame and spoil others life. I will walk out. Let the deserving ones become the winner of the show," he said. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

