Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rithu Manthra’s boyfriend Jiya Irani shares cosy photos as he welcomes her back

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has been taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19, the makers had to abruptly end the show. The finalists of Season 3 have returned back home after surviving in the game for 96 days. Rithu Manthra’s boyfriend Jiya Irani welcomed his ladylove on Instagram with a few happy and cozy photos. He captioned one of the photos as, "Welcome back," followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, during an interaction with Kochi Times, Jiya Irani confirmed he is in a 4-year-long relationship with Rithu. However, he decided to confirm it only after he officially got divorced from his first wife. "I was married with a son and had been separated for several years, but the divorce had not come through when Rithu went on the show in mid-February. The case just got settled a month back, which is when I decided to share pictures of the two of us together. She is a known face now and I felt it was time that we could reveal our relationship to the world," Jiya Irani revealed.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner will be declared in a new format. While the contestants are back home, the audience has been given a week's time to vote. On the basis of the same, the BB3 winner will be announced.

Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal are in the finals.