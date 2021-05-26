  1. Home
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rithu Manthra’s boyfriend Jiya Irani shares cosy photos as he welcomes her back

Jiya Irani confirmed he is in a 4-year-long relationship with Rithu. However, he decided to confirm it only after he officially got divorced from his first wife.
May 26, 2021
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Rithu Manthra boyfriend Jiya Irani photos Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rithu Manthra’s boyfriend Jiya Irani shares cosy photos as he welcomes her back
The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has been taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19, the makers had to abruptly end the show. The finalists of Season 3 have returned back home after surviving in the game for 96 days. Rithu Manthra’s boyfriend Jiya Irani welcomed his ladylove on Instagram with a few happy and cozy photos. He captioned one of the photos as, "Welcome back," followed by heart emoticons. 

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, during an interaction with Kochi Times, Jiya Irani confirmed he is in a 4-year-long relationship with Rithu. However, he decided to confirm it only after he officially got divorced from his first wife. "I was married with a son and had been separated for several years, but the divorce had not come through when Rithu went on the show in mid-February. The case just got settled a month back, which is when I decided to share pictures of the two of us together. She is a known face now and I felt it was time that we could reveal our relationship to the world," Jiya Irani revealed. 

To the unversed, the audience loved Manikuttan and Rithu's chemistry at the start of the game. Her camaraderie with dancer Ramzan Muhammed also grabbed a lot of attention from the contestants in the house.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiya irani  (@mr_irani_16)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sets of the Mohanlal hosted show sealed for violating lockdown ban

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner will be declared in a new format. While the contestants are back home, the audience has been given a week's time to vote. On the basis of the same, the BB3 winner will be announced. 

Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal are in the finals. 

