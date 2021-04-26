Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sandhya Manoj gets evicted from Mohanlal hosted show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing week and it remains to see what the new week has in store for the audience.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3, which is being hosted by superstar Mohanlal witnessed another elimination in the 8th week of its show. One of the most popular and strongest contestants of the season, Sandhya Manoj got evicted in Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. To everyone's surprise, Sandhya Manoj had to exit from a different door than the usual one. Also, she didn't get any chance to click photos with the fellow housemates. However, she did interact with them through the LED screen as she joined Mohanlal on the stage.

"70 days is such a long time. Undoubtedly, these 70 days were the precious days of my life. I have learned a lot from the show," Sandhya said while leaving from Bigg Boss house. The other contestants who were nominated with Sandhya were Anoop Krishnan, Dimple Bhal, Soorya Menon and Rithu Manthra. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is witnessing news twists and turns with each passing week and it remains to see what the new week has in store for the audience.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal slams Kidilam; Manikuttan accidentally reveals his remuneration for the show?

Sandhya is a Malaysian Odissi dancer and Yoga expert and Teacher since the '90s. It has worked as a model and has been the face for many beauty brands as well.

What do you think about Sandhya's eviction? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×