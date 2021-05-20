Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sets of the Mohanlal hosted show sealed for violating lockdown ban

The action was taken as the reality show continued even as eight crew members tested positive for COVID 19.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, the EVP film city at Chennai’s Cmbarambakkam, where the third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss is being shot, was sealed on Wednesday. As per the reports on The Hindu, the shooting for the show continued despite the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on shootings of film and television during the pandemic. It is to be noted that the makers went ahead with the shooting process even after eight of the workers tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the reports on The Hindu, the officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer, Thiruvallur, Preethi Parkavi, along with the police, made the contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff of the production house vacate the premises. Later, they locked the sets and sealed them as per the procedure. Parkavi was quoted as saying by The Hindu, “The shooting was going on despite the imposition of ban on shootings. Hence, we vacated them and sealed the premises as per guidelines of the government”.

A few months back, when there were no lockdown restrictions for shootings, the third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss started with a special set. The show’s shooting began with 14 contestants. The show continued for the 95th day with seven contestants on Wednesday. A case has now been booked against the makers under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines. It is to be noted that the previous season of the show was also stopped midway owing to the pandemic.

Credits :The Hindu

