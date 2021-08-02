Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner Manikuttan pens a heartfelt 'Thank you' note; Shares a photo kissing trophy

Manikuttan has won the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 title while model Sai Vishnu has become the first runner-up. Dimpal Bhal has grabbed 3rd position in the grand finale followed by other finalists Ramzan Muhammed, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose. Manikuttan lifted the trophy and bagged prize money worth Rs 75 lakh. Post the grand finale, Manikuttan penned a heartfelt thank you note and also shared a photo kissing the trophy. Before thanking fans for all the love and support, he quoted lyrics from AR Rahman's song, Ella Pugazhum.

His note further loosely translates to, "I debited to God for being a part of a show like Bigg Boss and win all your love. You knew me from the medium Cinema. You loved me from Bigg Boss. Thank you. Thank you all My heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants.".

Finalist Anoop Krishnan also congratulated him post the show. He wrote, "Hearty congratulations dear Brother @manikuttantj. Wishing you all the very best.. Bigg Boss season 3 winner."

Take a look:

Here's what other celebs and close friends of Manikuttan have to say about his big win:

At the grand finale, Manikuttan got emotional as he thanked Mohanlal for guiding and making him a better person throughout the season. To note, Manikuttan wanted to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 halfway through the season, not once but twice.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale: Manikuttan wins the show; Mohanlal to return as a host for season 4