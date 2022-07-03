Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Finale: Sooraj, Lakshmi, Riyas, Dhanya, Dilsha Prasannan or Blesslee; Who will win?

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 is just a few hours away to begin. Superstar Mohanlal-hosted show, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 witnessed 20 contestants fighting their way to winning the title. Now, after weeks of a successful run, the reality show has got six finalists- Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, Riyas Salim, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Dilsha Prasannan, and Blesslee.

One of the top 6 finalists of the season will lift the trophy tonight and take home Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Going by the social media buzz, Blesslee is said to be one of the potential winners while Riyas Salim has equally gained a huge fan following on Twitter. It remains to see who manages to win the title of Mohanlal's show.

Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, Dilsha Prasannan and Dhanya Mary Varghese-who according to you deserves to win the title of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

