Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Grand Finale: Dilsha Prasannan crowned as the winner; Blesslee is the first runner-up

After almost 2 months of a successful show, Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 has got its winner. Dilsha Prasannan is crowned as the winner while Blesslee has become the first runner-up of season 4.

"I wondered whether I will survive the 100 days on this show. For many days I couldn't make sense of what I wanted to do on the show. But, I decided to just be myself and it wouldn't have been possible with everyone's support," said Dilsha as she won Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 title.

The winner of the season was picked among the 6 finalists: Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, Dilsha Prasannan and Dhanya Mary Varghese. After Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad and Dhanya Mary Varghese got evicted, Dilsha Prasannan, Riyas Salim and Blesslee earned the place in top 3. Later Riyas Salim got evicted with Dilsha and Blesslee becoming the top 2 finalists.

"I never saw it has a game show. It is a reality TV show and I have always been true to myself, said Riyas Salim during his eviction.

Meanwhile, here's the photo of Dilsha winning the trophy:

Who is Dilsha Prasannan?

Dilsha Prasannan is an actress and a professional dancer. She grabbed eyeballs on the show and a lot of criticism as well for the love triangle involving Robin and Blesslee. She had a rollercoaster ride in the house but proved herself at every stage of the reality and managed to take her place as one of the potential winners of the reality show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam had kickstarted on a grand note. "This reality show became socially very responsible this season. We wanted to spread the message that we need to accept everyone for who they are and make life colourful," said the superstar host as he began the grand finale.

The evicted contestants of the season Suchitra, Aswin, Ronson and Naveen among others had set the stage on fire with their performances to a variety of hit songs.

It was one gala night!

Before bidding goodbye to the audience, Mohanlal confirmed that he is returning soon with season 5!