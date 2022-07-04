Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Netizens flood social media with applause for Riyas Salim; Call him 'real winner'

Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 has come to an end on Sunday night with grand finale episode. Dilsha Prasannan was crowned as the winner while Blesslee became the first runner-up of season 4. The third runner up was Riyas Salim and although he couldn't win, seems like he totally won hearts of audeinces. Netizens and ex-housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam flooded social media by lauding Riyas Salim as the real winner of the season.

Sharing a picture with Riyas, former contestants Nimisha and Jasmine wrote, 'real winner'.

Former contestant Ronson Vincent wrote on his social media account and wrote, My dear little brother. You made me so proud. Money may get you to places except for genuine hearts. And you have won millions of hearts.. For me, you are the real winner,"

A user on Twitter wrote, Riyas stage il vannapol undaayirunna janagalude aaa oru bahalam. gives me goosebumps. You are the real winner Riyas Salim

Another fan tweeted, The applause of people encouraging #Riyas after eviction was louder than the clap which so called winner got! Most undeserving winner in history of BB across all languages! A winner’s journey shud be a model 4others!Such a shame !!!!Disappointed with #BB & #asianet #RiyasSalim."

Riyas Salim entered Bigg Boss Malayalam as wildcard entry and stood as true player, who fought with every situation. In the grand finale, he won the second runner-up title and the 'game changer' award. Riyas Salim got evicted with Dilsha and Blesslee becoming the top 2 finalists.