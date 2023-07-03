Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar lifts the trophy; Prize money to runner up, everything about grand finale

The most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, hosted by Mohanlal has come to an end. Akhil Marar has lifted the trophy and also took home a huge sum along with a brand new car. The victory of Marar was announced by Mohanlal himself. but he also received an unexpected surprise. Maruti Suzuki. Reneesha Rahiman emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

With a tough battle, Akhil won the fifth season by defeating Reneesha Rahiman by a high margin. Sobha Viswanath secured the position of the third runner-up, while Junaiz VP was declared the second runner-up of the show.



About Akhil Marar

The finale episode was a treat for audiences with lots of drama and entertainment. Meanwhile, Akhil Marar was known for his humor and funny interaction with housemates. As a result, he often found himself at the center of attraction during the show. But he was also criticized for his anger issues and alleged misogynist ideologies.

Akhil Marar was born on 7 September 1988 in Kollam, Kerala, India. He is a director and writer, known for Oru Thathvika Avalokanam (2021) and Bigg Boss (2018). He is married to Rajalekshmi Akhil.

About Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

Mohanlal thanked viewers for their support this season, and said, “For the last 14 weeks, you have eagerly watched all the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam. You have encouraged the contestants and decided their fates. You have been with us throughout this journey.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 began on March 25 with 18 housemates. Later, three wildcard entrants also joined them in the competition. A day before the grand finale, Cerena Ann Johnson was eliminated from the show. On Day 94, Nadira Mehrin walked out of the show with the money box.

ALSO READ: When Baahubali 2 broke all box office records except one set by a Mohanlal film