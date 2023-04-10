Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Host Mohanlal stops the show midway, says felt disrespectful by Akhil Marar's actions

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 host Mohanlal stopped the show midway after he felt disrespected by a contestant's remarks. On the special episode on Easter Day, on Sunday, the contestants gathered to play a game called 'Egg xiting' but ended on a bad after Akhil Marar lost his calm.

Akhil Marar lost his cool during the task and used obscene words at other contestants like Angelina, Sagar, and Junaiz. And when the housemates addressed the issue in front of the host, Akhil apologised. However, Mohanlal also asked Akhil to hand over his captain band to Sagar. But Sagar demanded an apology from Akhil but the latter was adamant that he will not do it.

Later, Bigg Boss called Akhil and Sagar inside the confession room and discussed the issue. During the interaction, both were adamant at their points and no one tried to step out. Bigg Boss also pointed out that it was inappropriate for Sagar to escalate the topic in front of host Mohanlal's presence.

Here's what Akhil Marar posted after Host Mohanlal left Easter special episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 midway

The host asked the crew to cut the line and lashed out at the contestants."I have asked you to give the hand to Sagar and you have thrown. I felt it was disrespectful. I happily came here to celebrate Easter with you all. I travelled 4-5 hours from Jaisalmer, then airport then got a flight and reached here. It has turned out to be an upsetting experience for me. So, I am winding up the show here.

According to reports, this is the first Mohanlal lost his cool to this level and took a step like stopping the show midway.

Upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram. He will once again reunite with the same director very soon for the third installment of the popular franchise, Drishyam. He is also reuniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran for L2: Empuraan, the sequel of their 2019-released film Lucifer, in 2023.