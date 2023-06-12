Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal bashes contestant Aniyan Midhun for his fake lovestory with Army lady commando

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 is currently in the headlines after the contestant Aniyan Midhun framed a lie story about his girlfriend named Sana, from the Army. He said that he had a girlfriend, who worked in the para commando wing of the Army and she sneaked into the army camp and was shot dead later. This story has caught a huge controversy on Television and the Internet.

During a segment, where contestants were asked to share their love story, Aniyan Midhun said, "I told all my friends that I am going to propose to her. I even bought a ring. Days passed and I came to know that she got killed. She was hit by a bullet on her forehead and she is no more. I was sad that I shouldn't tell my love to her. But, I was proud that she has sacrificed her life for our country. While I was writing this, I recollected the moment of hugging her Indian Flag clad dead body,"

However, the host Mohanlal questioned him regarding the story and said that there is no such person. Despite Mohanlal correcting the fabricated story, Mithun remained firm to his decision. The host, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel, called out Aniyan for the lies he had shared about an Indian Commando. The host also said that neither he nor his team held any responsibility for what Aniyan had shared about Indian Army.

Mohanlal bashes Aniyan Midhun

He said, "You commented about an officer in the Indian Army. Let me make it clear, till date, no Lady has been into Para Commando. I am wearing the uniform for the last 15 years, I am a Lieutenant Colonel. I have been into all these places and I haven't come across any such. Whatever you are saying is wrong. Do you know Hindi well? Then, how did you communicate with her? You went to her room and saw the rifles? Getting a riffle is a long process, are you making a joke of all these?"

Major reacts to Aniyan's controversy

Actor and Major Manoj Kumar has responded regarding this incident. He reportedly quoted saying to One India, Lal sir gave many opportunities to correct the mistake . But still Mithun is sticking to his argument. If any such issues related to the Indian Army happen in Kerala, I am called from above to investigate the matter.."

