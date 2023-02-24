Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 new teaser out; Host Mohanlal shares an interesting update about contestants

Mohanlal is all set to return as host with a new season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5. The teaser of season 5 was unveiled and announces that commoners will be part of the show this time. For the first time, reportedly commoners are expected to participate in the show. The teaser gives a glimpse of two girls, who are fans of Bigg Boss, enquiring about the show. Fans ask Mohanlal if Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 will feature fitness freaks and rider girls. Interestingly, they also asked whether the show will have a 'Kalippan Doctor', hinting at the former contestant, Robin Radhakrishnan. To which the superstar replies that

this season will feature 'original people' and they will set the stage on fire.

Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 new teaser here:

About Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 Earlier, the team had released the logo of the season and the magnificent design was much appreciated by fans. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 is expected to premiere at the end of March. This season will reportedly feature commoners and celebrities in the show. So far, several names have been doing the rounds for participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5. The list includes Revathy, Beena Antony, Gayathri Suresh, Shaz Mohamed, Sai Krishna, Akhil Marar, Jishin Mohan, Anushree etc. Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal is bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Malayalam, after hosting the popular show for its first four seasons. However, the makers put rumours to rest with back-to-back updates about the next season.



Upcoming films Meanwhile, The Malayalam superstar is set to bounce back with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up the first Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban, the upcoming action thriller helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia. His much-awaited directorial debut Barroz is currently in the final stages of its post-production and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal makes a major decision for L2 Empuraan; Prithviraj Sukumaran’s project to start rolling in August?