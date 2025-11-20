Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 sets TRP record, Mohanlal-hosted show secures top spot after finale

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 recently concluded with a grand finale that took place on November 9, 2025. A week after its broadcast, the TRP report indicated that the show received massive viewership.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal-hosted show receives massive TRP ratings, breaking previous records

According to an online report, the TRP rating for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 was 22 TVR, making it the most successful season in the Malayalam edition and attracting an exceptionally large audience.

With an overall season average of 12.5 TVR, the show reportedly garnered 6.2 billion social media impressions. With these achievements, this season claimed the top spot in TRP ratings among regional shows, even surpassing the previous record held by Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6.

According to a report by TV9 Malayalam, the viewership and TRP ratings could have been even higher had the winner's name not been leaked beforehand. Apparently, crew members revealed ahead of time that Anumol would take the top spot, even before the episode aired on OTT and TV.

The report also states that the Malayalam edition of Bigg Boss is the most-watched version among all regional adaptations.

More About Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 began streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar and airing on Asianet TV from August 3, 2025. The reality show ran for 99 episodes and featured a total of 25 contestants.

Originally, the makers had planned to launch the season in March 2025, but the schedule was delayed due to Mohanlal's commitments with L2: Empuraan.

The seventh season concluded with actress Anumol RS emerging as the winner, while commoner Aneesh TA became the 1st runner-up. Anumol won Rs 42.55 lakh as prize money along with a car.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the Malayalam-Telugu bilingual film Vrusshabha. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the movie is slated for release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie will be a sequel to 2021’s Drishyam, exploring a new chapter in the family’s life.

Additionally, the superstar also has a cameo appearance in Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba, slated to release on December 18, 2025.

