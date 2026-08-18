Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol RS ties the knot with Tamil actor Bhuvanesh Rajendiran; PICS

The Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner, Anumol RS, gained huge fanfare after her win in 2025, becoming an internet sensation. Now, the TV actress and content creator has made headlines once again as she rings the wedding bells.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 fame Anumol RS ties the knot

Taking to her official social media handles, Anumol RS confirmed her marriage to Tamil actor and model Bhuvanesh Rajendiran. The couple got married in a ceremony at Guruvayoor Temple and shared pictures and videos online.

Here are the posts:

At the wedding ceremony, Anumol looked gorgeous in a golden-coloured lehenga. The groom complemented her outfit with a kurta and mundu in a similar shade. Anumol’s wedding came as a surprise to her fans, as the actress had chosen to keep the news private until she shared her pre-wedding shoot, captioned “new beginning.”

Bhuvanesh also shared a video after the wedding, accompanied by the caption, “Yes I found my love.”

Apparently, Anumol’s wedding was an arranged match, with the proposal coming through a mutual friend. Following the wedding ceremony in Guruvayoor, a reception will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Who is Anumol RS?

Anumol RS is an Indian actress best known for her performances in Malayalam television serials and films. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Anumol completed her schooling at Aryanad Government Vocational Higher Secondary School before graduating with a degree in Sanskrit from the University of Kerala.

The actress is a beloved face among Malayali audiences and rose to fame after appearing in the TV series Paadatha Painkili, following her debut in the show Aniyathi (2014).

Later, the actress ventured beyond television dramas and appeared on the popular entertainment show Star Magic, where she charmed audiences with her humour and energetic performances.

Anumol has also appeared in a few films over the years, including Maheshum Marutiyum, Tha Thavalayude Tha, and others. Beyond television and cinema, she enjoys a massive social media following and is also known for her work as a digital influencer.

After winning Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 , Anumol was last seen on the show Cook with Comedy, hosted by Bhavana.

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