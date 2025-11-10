Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: TV actress Anumol bags Rs 42,55,210 and a car, Commoner Aneesh becomes 1st runner up

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, concluded on November 10, 2025, with a grand finale. As the popular reality TV show came to an end, soap opera actress Anumol RS secured the top spot and emerged as the winner of the latest season.

With Anumol lifting the trophy, commoner Aneesh Tharayil is declared the runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol RS lifts the trophy, Aneesh Tharayil turns runner-up

After winning Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Anumol RS became emotional and said that she was delighted and proud to stand on the stage as the winner of the show.

Anumol mentioned that she felt blank at that moment and expressed her gratitude to God, her family, friends, and all the viewers who had supported her throughout her journey. She added that there was a time when she couldn't even meet Lalettan, but now she could proudly stand beside him and hug him. She concluded by conveying her heartfelt thanks and love to everyone.

Apart from bagging the top spot, the soap opera actress received Rs 42,55,210 as prize money and a brand-new SUV. Earlier, the prize amount had been announced as Rs 50 lakh, but a portion of it was distributed among the winners of the Bigg Bank task during the show.

As the season came to an end, commoner Aneesh, who had been a strong contender throughout the competition, secured second place and became the runner-up. Meanwhile, contestants Shanavas Shanu, Nevin Cappresious, and Akbar Khan finished in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Who is Anumol RS?

Anumol RS is an Indian actress best known for her performances in Malayalam soap operas and films. The 29-year-old artist is a beloved face among Malayali audiences and rose to fame after appearing in the TV series Paadatha Painkili, following her debut in the show Aniyathi (2014).

Later, the actress went beyond television dramas and appeared on the popular entertainment show Star Magic, where she charmed audiences with her humor and energetic performances.

Anumol has also appeared in a few films over the years, including Maheshum Marutiyum, Tha Thavalayude Tha, and others. Beyond television and cinema, she enjoys a massive social media following and is also known for her work as a digital influencer.

ALSO READ: Tamil actor and Dhanush’s Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Abhinay passes away at 44