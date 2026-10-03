Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: 35 year old Tashi spills about crush on 21 year old Neha; Mohanlal’s show announces mass eviction

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 , hosted by Mohanlal, sees a major development as 35-year-old Tashi Raj opens up about having a crush on 21-year-old Neha Fathima. Meanwhile, the contestants are in for another shock as Bigg Boss announces a mass eviction this week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Tashi Raj about his crush on 21-year-old Neha Fathima

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, Tashi Raj is seen having a conversation with Mridula Vijai , during which he opens up about having a crush on Neha Fathima.

The digital strategist, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, said, “I’m completely losing focus… When I came here, I had decided that I wouldn’t get involved in something like this under any circumstances. I’m not that kind of person. Also, I don’t know how to deal with women. I deal with women the same way I deal with men. That’s why, when Aishwarya talks to me, I get angry with her the same way I would get angry with a man.”

He added, “Even if I get involved in this, it’s a problem. Everything is very visible now. There’s nothing I can do about it. I just have to go with the flow. The things I keep thinking I don’t want in my life are the very things that end up happening to me. I’m trying my best to stay away from it. I’m not going towards it or getting myself involved. I’m maintaining my space. I totally respect her.”

“I was just asking to understand what you felt. He’s like this everywhere, so I thought he would behave the same way with me too,” Mridula replied after hearing Tashi’s words.

When Mridula asked whether Tashi’s concern was that he might be asked to leave Bigg Boss because of this, Tashi replied, “I don’t know. I only started feeling tense about it when you mentioned it just now.”

Meanwhile, the new preview for Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 appears to hint at another major twist on the show. The Mohanlal -hosted reality TV programme will have a mass eviction this week, with all the contestants nominated for elimination.

The show airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. It is also available to stream 24/7 on JioHotstar.

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