The relationship between Tashi and Neha is one of the most talked-about topics among viewers of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. Amid the growing curiosity surrounding their bond, Tashi has now opened up about her feelings toward Neha’s family and stressed the importance of respecting parents while making personal decisions. In an interview with Asianet following his elimination, Tashi shares his perspective on the situation.

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Tashi expresses respect for Neha’s parents

Speaking about Neha’s parents, Tashi says that he holds them in the highest regard and understands how difficult the situation might have been for them. He acknowledges that they may have come across several comments and discussions about their daughter’s closeness to her, which could have caused them considerable emotional distress.

“I have the utmost respect for Neha's parents. When you become a parent, some of the things you hear from outside must have hurt them a lot. I have already told Neha that we cannot achieve anything by upsetting our parents. We cannot be happy either. I have always said that we need time to decide everything. I have already told Neha all that,” Tashi added.

Tashi further emphasized that upsetting parents would not help either of them achieve anything. He mentions that he already communicated his thoughts to Neha and encouraged her to give the situation enough time rather than rush into any decision. According to Tashi, their happiness should not come at the cost of hurting their families.

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Neha’s parents confront her inside the Bigg Boss house

For the uninitiated, Neha entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 as an influencer, while Tashi secured his place through the process organized for commoners. Their growing closeness inside the house soon became a major talking point outside.

The situation gained further attention when Neha’s parents entered the Bigg Boss house and expressed their displeasure over her bond with Tashi. During the interaction, Neha’s mother questioned whether her daughter had ignored the advice she had given her before entering the show. Neha, meanwhile, clarified she liked Tashi and expressed her intention to convince her family about their relationship.

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