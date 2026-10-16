Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Asif and Shijin’s garlands dispute turns into a heated showdown during Adholokam task

Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 recently saw The Adholokam weekly task on take a dramatic turn. The show witnessed a disagreement over garlands sparking into a heated confrontation between Asif and Shijin. Tensions escalated inside the house during the ongoing task due to the garlands meant to welcome upcoming guests. While Asif played the Don in the challenge, Shijin was assigned as assistant manager.

Asif and Shijin fight over garlands

The disagreement began after Vedangi was eliminated in the task by Mridula and Wikky, leaving three garlands to be kept aside for the next guests. Task manager Nowfina informed Asif that she had one garland, while the remaining two were with Shijin. When questioned about them, Shijin explained that one was in the storeroom and the other was with him. Asif, however, was unhappy that the decision had been made without consulting him. He asserted, “If I am the Don, you should have asked me before keeping it.”

Nowfina’s intervention fuels the dispute

The disagreement intensified when Shijin reportedly told Nowfina privately that he had both garlands, contradicting his earlier explanation. Nowfina also pointed out that Asif had previously been asked whether his bodyguard, Noby Binu, could keep a garland. She clarified that the garlands had been reserved for the arrival of the next guests as instructed by Bigg Boss. However, Asif continued to question why decisions were being made without his knowledge.

What began as a disagreement over the task soon turned into a personal confrontation. While Asif insisted that his position as Don required others to consult him, Shijin maintained that he was following the instructions associated with his assigned role. The exchange grew increasingly heated, with remarks about pulling and tearing Shijin’s trousers. Asif also threatened to withdraw from the task, prompting Vipin to intervene and warn him against physical altercation.

The confrontation reached another flashpoint when Asif threw his microphone onto the garden floor. Rahul Easwar stepped in and put it back on him, but Asif remained adamant about not continuing with the task if the situation persisted in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

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