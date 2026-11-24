Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, witnessed major developments after Tashi and Wikky Thug, aka Vighnesh Venu, were evicted from the show. Following the surprising double eviction, former contestant Akhil Marar has alleged foul play and questioned the fairness of the elimination process.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Akhil Marar calls out show over Tashi and Wikky Thug’s eviction

Speaking to Ginger Media Entertainments, former Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar shared his views on Tashi's eviction, questioning the fairness of the decision and alleging that the makers had strategically orchestrated the events leading up to it.

Speaking about the episode, Akhil said, "Bigg Boss played a beautiful game using Lalettan today. Although there were moments that did make the audience applaud, today's episode was actually one filled with deception. In my personal opinion, this was one of the biggest acts of cheating by Bigg Boss in the history of the show."

Explaining his allegations, he said, "Among the three contestants, the decision about who should leave and who should make it to the final five seemed to have been influenced by a game played by Bigg Boss, keeping the audience's verdict in mind. All three deserve to stay in the house more than some of the others."

The former contestant further pointed out that although Wikky might not be actively contributing much to the game, audience support and voting should determine his continuation in the house. He emphasized that contestants who receive more votes deserve to stay, regardless of whether their gameplay appeals to everyone, adding that the majority's preference should matter in a show like Bigg Boss.

Akhil concluded that Tashi's eviction was difficult to justify under the circumstances. He alleged that the possibility of either Tashi or Wikky being eliminated appeared to have been deliberately planned, comparing the situation to setting a trap and then pretending to be upset when someone falls into it.

For the unversed, following a physical altercation inside the Bigg Boss house, Mohanlal nominated only three contestants, Asif, Wikky Thug, and Tashi, for punishment. Tashi was the first to leave the house, followed by Wikky Thug, resulting in a surprising double eviction during the latest weekend episode.

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