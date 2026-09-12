Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Is Gautham Sasi considering to quit Mohanlal hosted show? Find out

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has been packed with drama and heated moments just days after its September 6 premiere. While the contestants are still settling into their new surroundings, tensions appear to be escalating. Amid the chaos, Gautham Sasi has opened up about his struggles inside the house and revealed that he is contemplating quitting the show.

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Gautham Sasi discusses his struggles with Wikky

In a recent episode, Gautham was seen speaking to fellow contestant Wikky about his difficulty adjusting to life inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house. He admitted that the environment was becoming challenging for him and that he was considering walking out of the competition. Their conversation was overheard by Kadal Komban while he was in the kitchen area. This subsequently resulted in a confrontation between Komban and Wikky.

Bigg Boss calls Komban and Wikky to confession room

Bigg Boss then called Kadal Komban and Wikky to the confession room and addressed the incident. During the episode, Gautham also spoke about his decision and explained that his thoughts of leaving were not connected to any particular fight or disagreement with a housemate. Gautham said he had entered the show with the intention of entertaining his fellow contestants as well as viewers. However, he admitted that he was now finding it difficult to cope with the experience and adjust to life inside the house.

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Gautham says leaving means giving up a big opportunity

While Gautham acknowledged that quitting would mean giving up a major opportunity, he maintained that his decision was not driven by anger. Instead, he stressed that he was struggling with the overall experience and his inability to adapt to the house environment. The makers are yet to announce whether they will accept Gautham Sasi’s request to leave Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

Mohanlal to return for weekend episode

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is expected to return for the upcoming weekend episodes. With Gautham’s reported decision and the recent Kadal Komban-Wikky confrontation adding to the drama, it remains to be seen whether the developments inside the house will be discussed during the weekend episode.

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