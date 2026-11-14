Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal drops 1st yellow card this season against Noby for rules violation

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 witnesses another dramatic moment as the weekend episode features host Mohanlal issuing the season's first yellow card to contestant Noby.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal issues season’s 1st yellow card

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 , host Mohanlal issued the season's first-ever yellow card to contestant Noby for violating house rules during a nomination discussion.

Noby received the disciplinary warning for breaking nomination protocols and disrespecting the Bigg Boss rule book during the discussion.

During the confrontation, Mohanlal questioned Noby's actions and sarcastically asked whether the rule book was meant to be boiled and eaten. He also addressed the other housemates, pointing out how Noby's actions had dragged everyone into the controversy.

The promo begins with Mohanlal giving Noby a fitting response for disrespecting the Bigg Boss rule book during the nomination discussion. The host questions Noby's gameplay and its impact on the other contestants. He asked, "Noby played the game and everyone got caught in it. Is everyone happy?"

Mohanlal makes it clear that breaking the rules cannot be justified in the name of playing the game. "Should you play the game by breaking the rules? I cannot see this as a joke," he says. Mohanlal then flashes a yellow card at Noby.

Alongside Noby's yellow card, Mohanlal also addresses a separate incident involving contestants Azif, Tashi and Wikky over a physical altercation with Shijin. He questions house captain Neha's silence during the incident.

This marks the first time a yellow card has been introduced in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. The season has already witnessed disciplinary action following physical confrontations, with Eldho, Tashi, and Noby facing the host's intervention on different occasions.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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