Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal raises tensions on show as Tashi gets punished for 3 week nominations

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 sees a major twist as contestant Tashi is schooled by Mohanlal. The host questioned the contestants about their strategies and conduct inside the house. Additionally, Santhosh Raj aka Tashi faced a major consequence for his actions, adding another twist to the episode.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal schools Tashi on reality show

Throughout the episode, Mohanlal discussed the gameplay and strategies adopted by the contestants during a task, particularly the moves associated with Rahul Easwar. However, Tashi’s conduct became a major point of discussion toward the end of the episode.

The host also showed visuals from the task depicting physical confrontations involving Tashi, Shijin, and Kadal Komban. During the task, Shijin saw Wikky and Eldho convincing Goutham to protect his chocolates, as doing so would allow them to bring their favourite contestant back into the house. Shijin began commenting on their group strategy, which provoked Rahul Easwar.

While Rahul declared that they would bring their favourite contestant back into the game, Shijin said that he would never give up that easily.

Despite the earlier warning, the latest incident prompted Mohanlal to take a stand against Tashi, ensuring that he would face consequences for his anger issues this time. The host cautioned Tashi that repeating such behavior could lead to legal consequences and stressed that it would not be tolerated. He also instructed the other housemates to call Tashi by his lesser-known name, Santhosh, as he would be happy to be addressed by that name, which means happiness. The host also felt that calling him by his official name would help him control his anger.

As a consequence, Tashi was nominated directly for the next three consecutive weeks. The decision marked a significant development in the competition, placing him under nomination pressure for multiple weeks and raising questions about how the penalty could affect his future in the house.

The show airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. It is also available to stream 24/7 on JioHotstar.

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