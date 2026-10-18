Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal sheds light on contestants Vedangi and Nilina’s nominations for 6th week

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, is currently airing on television and streaming online. Now, the latest promo suggests that Vedangi Cherukattu and Nilina Elizabeth Joseph’s nominations have sparked some dramatic moments inside the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal talks about Vedangi and Nilina’s nominations

In the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 , Mohanlal’s remarks about the sixth-week nomination process take centre stage. The visuals offer a glimpse of the housemates’ reactions to Vedangi and Nilina’s emotional nomination sequence in the confession room.

Mohanlal begins by asking Nowfina Sabu about the nomination sequence. Responding to the host, Nowfina remarks that it is the first time she has seen someone cry without shedding tears.

Meanwhile, Kadal Komban humorously remarks that, for the first time in his life, he has seen two people make everyone laugh so much while crying. His comment adds a humorous touch to the conversation, prompting Mohanlal to ask whether they had actually performed the scene seriously.

Goutham Sasi responds that if they had performed it seriously, it would have turned into a comedy. As the host continues the discussion, Vedangi admits that she lacked a little confidence. The other contestants react differently, with some maintaining straight faces while others break into smiles.

Later, Nilina tells the host that it is good if he has time, prompting Mohanlal to respond that he does not have time.

The host then turns his attention to Noby, playfully teasing him about the time he has spent with Nilina inside the house. He asks Noby whether he has made full use of the limited time he has been given, adding another entertaining moment to the promo.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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