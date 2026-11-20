Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has witnessed plenty of drama over the weeks, with contestants repeatedly breaking rules and facing the consequences. The ongoing season has already seen five tasks being cancelled, and now, due to Neha Fathima breaking rules, it has resulted in the cancellation of the sixth task.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Neha causes 6th task elimination and costs the entire weekly budget

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The latest Bluff Master challenge in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 , which offered a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh and the opportunity to become the house leader for the following week. However, it was abruptly terminated after Bigg Boss pointed out multiple rules were broken.

In the latest episode of Mohanlal ’s show, three unidentified individuals entered the Bigg Boss house and took away all the mystery boxes. The unexpected incident left the contestants confused, as they were unaware of the reason behind the sudden removal.

Bigg Boss then reminded the contestants that Bluff Master was never intended to be an alliance-based challenge. It was an individual task in which everyone was expected to showcase their intelligence and strategies.

The show acknowledged that the contestants had come up with several interesting tactics to make the challenge entertaining. However, some had disrupted the game by sharing confidential information and misleading others.

Bigg Boss pointed out that Neha was the first contestant to win the mystery box. Despite having the opportunity to mislead others and protect her secret, she revealed to Tashi that she had the box while it was still in her possession, thereby breaking the rules of the task.

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Bigg Boss further stated that Neha repeated the same. She disclosed information about who currently possessed the box to Vipin and even pointed out the person, despite the information being strictly confidential. Bigg Boss criticised her for revealing details that were supposed to remain secret.

Following these instances, Bigg Boss announced a major penalty for the house. Reminding the contestants that the weekly luxury budget depended on their performance in tasks, Bigg Boss said that 1,000 luxury points had already been deducted due to the previous actions of Neha and Komban.

Taking the latest violation into account as well, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants had lost their entire luxury budget for the week.

With this announcement, the Bluff Master challenge came to an end, depriving the contestants of the opportunity to compete for the Rs 4 lakh prize money and the leadership position for the following week.

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