Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal’s show sees intense fight for eviction free card with Gautham Sasi staying on for 24 hours

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, has reached its 44th day, with contestants battling it out to secure their positions in the house and avoid eviction.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Contestants battle for the eviction-free card

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 features Kappal Yathra, a ship-themed task in which contestants compete for the coveted Eviction-Free Card. Housemates must collect gold, defend their positions aboard a ship, and endure strict restrictions on eating, drinking water, and using the washroom.

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Gautham Sasi emerged as a notable performer by completing 24 consecutive hours aboard the ship. Meanwhile, Wikky Thug managed to convince the sailors to let him join them. The task also witnessed rule violations, with Noby stealing gold from Kadal Komban and Vedangi attempting to take gold from Mridula. Tensions escalated further when Tashi experienced a medical emergency after temporarily leaving the ship to use the washroom.

Following the Week 7 nominations, Rahul Easwar confronted Shijin, accusing him of playing a “poverty card” to gain public sympathy. He also alleged that Shijin was using external PR support to orchestrate online hate campaign.

Meanwhile, Neha Fathima discussed her disagreement with Vedangi , clarifying that she was upset by repeated taunts about her height and weight rather than losing a previous task.

The Week 7 nomination list includes nine contestants: Vipin, Noby, Aiswarya, Vedangi, Nowfina, Rahul Easwar, Anjali, Wikky Thug, and Tashi. The latter is also serving a direct three-week nomination penalty imposed by host Mohanlal. The winner of the Eviction-Free Card will gain immunity from the upcoming weekend elimination.

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Last week, after Mohanlal initially saved six contestants, Nilina, Noby, Azif, and Vedangi remained in the danger zone. Ultimately, Nilina Elizabeth Joseph was evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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