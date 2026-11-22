Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has been packed with drama and unexpected twists in recent episodes. Now, in the latest weekend episode, contestant Tashi, aka Santhosh Raj, has been evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Tashi gets eliminated from Mohanlal’s show

In the latest weekend episode, host Mohanlal asked the three nominated contestants, Tashi, Wikky and Asif, to visit three different locations to learn their fate. Initially, Gautham and Rahul Easwar unveiled cue cards reading 'Decision Pending' for Wikky and Asif.

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Meanwhile, in the activity area, Neha held the cue card revealing Tashi's result. She broke down in tears upon reading it, as the card confirmed that Tashi had been eliminated. On learning the news, Tashi also became emotional and admitted that he had expected to leave the show this time.

Furthermore, Tashi promised Neha that he would never cheat on her. He also encouraged her to continue playing the game well and aim for the title.

Later, the duo returned from the activity area and shared the eviction news with the other housemates. Notably, Tashi also received a special farewell message from Bigg Boss.

In a first for the show's eviction proceedings, Bigg Boss acknowledged Tashi's journey, stating that he had been a good player since Bigg Boss: Agnipareeksha.

Who is Tashi?

Tashi, aka Santhosh Raj, is a digital strategist from Kollam, Kerala. He participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 as a commoner wildcard contestant. He first gained recognition through Agnipareeksha, the commoner selection show, where he secured a place among the top 12 before entering the main house alongside Shibina.

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Known for his strategic gameplay and competitive nature, Tashi also received a warning from host Mohanlal over some of his remarks during the season.

One of the major talking points of the season was Tashi's growing closeness with fellow contestant Neha Fathima . Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship inside the house, attracting considerable attention from viewers.

However, their relationship became controversial because of their 14-year age difference, with Neha being 21 and Tashi being 35. The situation escalated when Neha's parents entered the Bigg Boss house and confronted her about her emotional involvement with Tashi. They reportedly expressed their disapproval and urged her to leave the show, raising concerns about the relationship.

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