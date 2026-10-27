Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal’s show sees Rahul Easwar bag ticket to 12th week; Shijin leads eviction vote

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, has crossed the 50-day milestone. As the show moves closer to its finale, a new twist has emerged, with Rahul Easwar winning the “Ticket to Week 12” after placing a bid of nearly Rs 25 lakh.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal-hosted show drops new twist with Rahul Easwar’s ticket to 12th week bid

In the latest task, contestants were given individual slates to secretly write down their bids. Bigg Boss announced that the winner’s prize money was Rs 50 lakh, with a bidding limit of Rs 25 lakh. The contestant with the highest valid bid would win a Ticket to Week 12, with the bid amount deducted from the eventual winner’s prize money.

The contestants submitted bids of varying amounts. Komban bid zero, while Aishwarya offered Rs 18 lakh and Mridhula bid Rs 20,99,999. Azif submitted Rs 24,77,777, Shijin bid Rs 24,99,999, and Nowfina offered Rs 24,00,000.50. Tashi bid Rs 24,89,791, while Neha offered Rs 12,60,000. Noby bid Rs 1,11,111, and Vedhangi offered Rs 24,88,800.

Meanwhile, Wikky, Anjali, and Gautham each bid Rs 25 lakh. As their bids matched the maximum limit, they were disqualified under the task rules. Rahul Easwar emerged as the winner with a bid of Rs 24,99,999.95.

However, Rahul’s victory comes with a condition. Since he is among the contestants nominated for eviction this week, he must survive the current eviction round for the Ticket to Week 12 to take effect. If he is evicted this week, he will lose the benefit.

Meanwhile, Vipin, who holds the eviction-free pass, was asked whether he wanted to participate in the bidding. Bigg Boss clarified that taking part would invalidate his pass. Unwilling to risk losing the advantage, Vipin chose not to participate and returned to the house.

Moreover, the nominations for Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 have also been announced, with Shijin receiving the highest number of votes.

Shijin received eight votes from Gautham, Anjali, Rahul, Nowfina, Neha, Azif, Aishwarya, and Mridhula. Rahul Easwar received six nominations from Shijin, Vedhangi, Vipin, Komban, Wikky, and Mridhula. Vedhangi received five votes from Shijin, Tashi, Neha, Vipin, and Komban. RJ Anjali also received five nominations from Noby, Nowfina, Rahul, Vedhangi, and Azif.

Mridhula received two votes from Anjali and Aishwarya, who cited belittling others and underestimating their abilities as reasons for their nominations.

In addition to the regular nominations, host Mohanlal directly nominated Tashi and Noby over their conduct inside the house. The decision added another layer of tension as contestants faced scrutiny over their behaviour and gameplay.

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