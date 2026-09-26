Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mridhula Vijai opens up about life struggles she faced at young age, ‘My father could not…’

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal , premiered on TV and OTT earlier, bringing intense drama at various moments. Now, contestant and actress Mridhula Vijai has opened up about her personal struggles, breaking her silence on them for the first time.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Midhula Vijai opens up about her personal struggles

Speaking on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 , Mridhula Vijai opened up about her childhood, the struggles her family went through, and the responsibilities she had to take on from a fairly young age. By the end of her conversation, viewers got to see a side of her that they rarely get to witness.

Talking about what home really means to her, Mridhula said, “If somebody asks which is your favourite place, I say the place where my favourite people are, that is my favourite place. For now, my favourite place is my house, which I built myself at the age of 25. My father was a normal private employee. My father and mother's initial salary was Rs 800. From a young age, I lived in rented houses. I have lived in 13 rented houses.”

Continuing, Mridhula mentioned that during her Plus Two years, her parents were involved in an accident, and nothing was quite the same after that. With no other option, her family turned to a government hospital for treatment, and Mridhula, along with her sister, stayed by their side throughout.

Underlining how difficult the timing was, she revealed that her public examinations were taking place at the same time, forcing her to juggle her studies with taking care of her family. The actress added, “After the accident, my father could not go to work. So I started taking care of everything at home.”

Mridhula concluded by revealing that acting had always been her dream, although it did not unfold in the way she had initially envisioned. She said that she had aspired to become a film actress and had never wanted to act in serials. However, life had other plans, and she eventually found her way into television. She has continued acting in serials ever since while also carrying the responsibilities she had taken on early in life.

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