Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mridhula Vijai’s husband alleges campaign against her to support Shijin, says ‘Whether he knows…’

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8’s drama seems to have extended beyond the house and contestants, as Mridhula Vijai’s husband, Yuva Krishna, alleges a hate campaign against his wife. The actress’ husband claims that PR activities are being done to gain support for Shijin.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mridhula Vijai’s husband alleges a hate campaign against actress

According to TOI, Mridhula Vijai ’s husband Yuva Krishna said, “We still don't know whether this is happening with Shijin's knowledge or not. We also cannot say whether someone else is doing this on his behalf. But whenever content related to any contestant is posted, the comment sections are filled with messages mentioning Shijin's name, along with remarks and expressions of hate. When these things keep happening consistently, it becomes evident to us."

He added, “Around 95 percent of these profiles are either locked or have zero posts. They may have around 250 to 500 followers, but they don't look like genuinely active accounts. Of course, I am not saying there are no genuine supporters. But if 30 percent of the comments come from genuine followers, the remaining majority appear to come from fake profiles.”

Mridhula's husband added that when asked about when these campaigns usually begin, Yuva said that some PR teams follow a set strategy right from the beginning of the show. He then explained that his publicity efforts for Mridhula mainly focused on ensuring that the content she shared inside the house reached her audience without missing any important moments.

Yuva further alleged that other PR teams adopted a different approach by targeting fellow contestants and spreading negativity about them right from the beginning, even when those contestants had not shared any content themselves.

Recently, the Mohanlal hosted show featured Vedangi Cherukattu, who had exited from the show after her wildcard entry.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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