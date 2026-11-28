Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal , has been making headlines, with contestant Neha Fathima even facing criticism from her parents during the show. Now, her family has entered the house for Family Week, with her parents expressing contrasting views on her transformation.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Neha Fathima’s parents drop contrasting opinions on her performance

During an interaction with her family on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 , Neha was asked about the changes she had experienced during her time in the house. Reflecting on her journey, she spoke about gaining a better understanding of herself.

She said, "I have lived for 21 years. I have learned many things through experience and life lessons. People often make fun of me when I say this, considering I am only 21. But after coming here, I understood myself a little better."

Neha Fathima further added, "I was someone who believed that I would never form an emotional connection with anyone. I always thought I was my first priority. But here, I realised that I could connect with people too."

The social media influencer also spoke about how the contestants had supported one another through difficult times and discovered different sides of themselves during their stay.

Responding to her transformation, Neha's father expressed admiration for her newfound confidence and maturity. He said, "We always considered you a little child. Even when we saw you here, we still thought of you as our little child. But after coming here and listening to the way you speak, your confidence and your firm opinions, I was amazed. It felt like our little child had grown into a big girl. I was amazed to hear you speak like this."

However, her mother had a contrasting reaction, expressing a desire to see her daughter return to her former self. She said, "I don't like that change. I feel I don't want it right now. I want the old Neha back. I don't want this grown-up Neha. I want the Neha we have always known."

For the unversed, her parents' contrasting reactions come after they publicly criticised Neha for maintaining a relationship with former contestant Tashi.

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