Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Neha Fathima’s parents enter house, urge her to quit show after proposing Tashi

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 is gearing up for an emotional episode as Neha Fathima’s parents enter the house and ask her to return home. The couple confront their daughter over her recent decisions and expressing concern about her growing emotional involvement with fellow contestant Santhosh Raj, popularly known as Tashi. Their unexpected intervention leaves Neha visibly shaken, raising questions about whether she will continue her journey on the reality show.

Neha Fathima’s parents confront her over relationship with Tashi

The promo begins with host Mohanlal welcoming Neha’s parents onto the stage. Her father appears emotional as he addresses her, asking, "Neha, do you remember us? We don’t think you do." Her mother then expresses her disappointment over Neha getting emotionally invested in relationships while other contestants focus on playing the game.

Breaking down, she tells her daughter, "All of them are playing the game. But you are holding on to emotions. You are being used. You are playing that game we asked you not to play. You are holding on to a hope, no? I am feeling 100 percent more of its hurt."

Mohanlal reveals why Neha’s parents entered Bigg Boss Malayalam 8

Mohanlal reveals that Neha’s parents have come with a specific intention that they want to take her back home. Acknowledging their emotional state, the superstar says, "I am also the father of a daughter. They are here, adamant that they want to take Neha back home."

Neha Fathima’s confession to Tashi sparks discussion

Neha recently confessed her feelings to Tashi, expressing her desire to explore a relationship with him after the show, provided her parents gave their approval. The development followed an emotional moment when she learned that Tashi had been flirting with fellow contestant Vedangi. Tashi subsequently clarified that he had no romantic intentions towards Vedangi.

He had also discussed his feelings for Neha during an earlier conversation with contestant Mridhula. The upcoming episode is expected to bring the situation to a turning point, as Neha faces her parents' concerns and makes a decision about her future in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil officially launched; Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela join Adhik Ravichandran directorial