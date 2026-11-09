Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Nowfina exits from Mohanlal’s show following Diwali celebrations

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, has witnessed the exit of wildcard entrant Nowfina Sabu. The social media influencer's journey on the reality show has come to an end following her stint in the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Wildcard entrant Nowfina exits Mohanlal’s show

In Sunday's episode, host Mohanlal made a special appearance in the house as the contestants celebrated Diwali. The housemates welcomed him enthusiastically and entertained him with dance and music performances.

The host also presented Diwali gifts to the contestants. Following the celebrations and bursting of crackers, Mohanlal announced that he had to leave but wanted to take one person along with him. He then turned his attention to the contestants in the final round of eviction: Aishwarya, Nowfina, Noby, and Mridhula, asking who among them would like to accompany him.

Mohanlal eventually called out Nowfina's name, and she held his hand as she prepared to leave the house. While bidding farewell to her, Mridhula remarked that she was the luckiest contestant, reminding everyone that only the winner and runner-up of the season get the opportunity to hold the host's hand and leave the house.

Before exiting Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 , Nowfina said, “The house and the housemates here are not what we see in the 1.5 hours on television. I realised this after coming here. In the upcoming seasons, when I review the show, I will make sure not to highlight anyone's mistakes.”

She further added, “Everyone has their own struggles in the house, but the struggles of the mothers, Mridhula and Anjali, are unexplainable. I will not miss any of you, but I will be watching you all. If I have hurt any of you, I am sorry.”

Nowfina Sabu is an Indian digital content creator, social media influencer, and celebrity interviewer from Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Before making her television debut, she built a following on social media through family vlogs, reaction videos, and cooking content.

Interestingly, Nowfina was a regular viewer and reviewer of Bigg Boss Malayalam before becoming a contestant herself. She frequently shared her opinions, reactions, and observations about the show's episodes on social media.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Akshita and Asmitha exit Vijay Sethupathi’s show while Jason sacrifices his ‘Free Pass’