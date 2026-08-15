Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Parvathy, Shijin, and Pranav win the infinity pendant in Agnipareeksha

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Agnipareeksha has begun with commoner contestants competing for a chance to enter the main reality show. It has introduced a series of challenging tasks, with the opening round already creating clear winners and putting several participants under pressure. It can be viewed on JioHotstar from August 15, 2026.

Manichithrathazhu narrows down the competition

The first challenge, Manichithrathazhu, required all the 40 participants to identify the correct key and lock. Following the task, 20 contestants progressed to the next stage. They were then divided into teams by judges Akhil Marar, Ranjini Haridas and Riyas Salim, setting the stage for the next round of challenges.

Pranav wins the first infinity pendant

The first team task tested the contestants’ speed and precision as they were asked to arrange cups into a pyramid within a given time. While three participants managed to complete the challenge, Pranav emerged as the winner after the judges evaluated their performances. He became the first contestant to secure the coveted Infinity Pendant.

Parvathy and Shijin join the winners

The following challenge, Kulam-Kara, put the contestants’ concentration and focus to the test. Parvathy, a makeup artist from Attingal, managed to outperform her competitors and claim the second Infinity Pendant. The final task involved throwing balls into glasses, with Shijin emerging victorious and completing the trio of winners.

Infinity Pendant becomes the new advantage

Pranav, Parvathy and Shijin were each awarded an Infinity Pendant, adding another layer of intrigue to the competition. The special privilege associated with the pendant could prove significant as the contestants progress through the game, although its full powers have not yet been revealed.

Eight contestants land in the danger zone

While the three winners secured an early advantage, eight contestants found themselves in the danger zone, or outhouse, following the opening round. With the competition now underway, Agnipareeksha is expected to bring more demanding tasks and twists as the participants fight for their place in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Sairabanu First Look Out: Aadi Sai Kumar and Bandhavi Sridhar are all set for a cross cultural love story