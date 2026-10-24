Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Promo: Mohanlal challenges Noby over his threats against Kadal Komban

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 witnesses intense drama in its latest episode, with host Mohanlal confronting Noby over his threats against Kadal Komban. Ahead of the episode's premiere, the makers unveiled a promo teasing the heated exchange.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Promo

In the promo, Mohanlal asks Noby, Gautham, and Kadal Komban to stand up before challenging Noby to act on his threat. The superstar says, “You said you would smash their heads, right? Come on, let me see it! Go on, do it. Hit him. Noby, do it if you dare.”

Watch it here:

The host then asks Noby whether he would hit him if he made a general remark about his mother. Mohanlal says, “Didn't he say that, regardless of whether it was Noby's mother or anyone else's mother, such a statement shouldn't be made? Isn't that what was said? Now I'm saying that no mother should be referred to in such a manner, whether it's Noby's mother or anyone else's. Do you feel like hitting me? Come out, let's see.”

For the unversed, during a recent episode, Kadal Komban told Noby that Vedangi was wrong to have made an insensitive remark about Noby's mother. When the topic came up during an argument, Noby lashed out at Komban for bringing his mother into the discussion. As the altercation escalated, Noby threatened to smash Komban's head if he dared to come near him.

Following the episode in which Noby made the threat, many viewers on social media were eagerly awaiting Mohanlal's reaction.

Recently, contestant Gautham Sasi won the Kappal Yathra task. He reportedly endured nearly 30 hours on a boat set up in the garden area without food, water, or bathroom breaks. With this achievement, he secured the season's first-ever Eviction-Free Card.

Meanwhile, as the next elimination approaches, nine contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. The list includes Vipin, Noby, Aiswarya, Vedangi, Nowfina, Rahul Easwar, Anjali, Wikky Thug, and Tashi.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Varanasi: SS Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu starrer to be 5 times bigger than RRR; Says wrapped up shoot in 275 days