Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Promo: Mohanlal questions Rahul Easwar’s confidence over Rs 25 lakh bid; Asks him ‘Ready to come out?’

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8, hosted by Mohanlal, is set to witness more drama and excitement with fresh twists and challenges. In the latest promo, the veteran actor questions Rahul Easwar’s confidence after his nearly Rs 25 lakh bid for the Ticket to Week 12 task.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal challenges Rahul Easwar’s confidence for Rs 25 lakh bid

In the latest promo, Mohanlal challenges Rahul to return the amount he bid, leading to an entertaining exchange between the two. Addressing the housemates, Mohanlal says, “Bigg Boss gave you Rs 25 lakh to measure your confidence. We measured it, and you fell.”

Here’s the promo:

Responding confidently, Rahul Easwar says, “I'm ready to take on any task and return the money to the pool. I am super confident. No need to wait until the 12th week.”

Mohanlal then challenges Rahul, saying, “I can give back the Rs 25 lakh you bid. Is Rahul ready to come to me?” Meanwhile, Mohammad Azif is seen teasing Rahul and sarcastically encouraging him to accept the challenge.

However, Mohanlal makes it clear that he is serious about the offer. Pointing towards Rahul, he says, “Come to me!” before asking him to think carefully about the challenge. The promo ends with Rahul having to decide whether to accept Mohanlal’s offer.

For the task, Bigg Boss announced a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, with a bidding limit of Rs 25 lakh. The contestant with the highest valid bid would win the Ticket to Week 12, with the bid amount deducted from the eventual winner’s prize money.

While Komban bid zero, Aishwarya offered Rs 18 lakh, Mridhula Rs 20,99,999, and the other contestants submitted varying bids. Wikky, Anjali and Gautham were disqualified for bidding the maximum amount of Rs 25 lakh.

Rahul Easwar emerged as the winner with the highest valid bid of Rs 24,99,999.95. However, since he is among the contestants nominated for eviction this week, he must survive the eviction round for his Ticket to Week 12 to remain valid. If evicted, he will lose the benefit.

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