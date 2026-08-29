Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Riyas Salim reveals how the show 'changed his life', encourages Agnipareeksha commoners

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 pre-show Agnipareeksha has entered an exciting phase, with contestants now competing for a chance to enter the eighth season of the popular reality show. As the contestants compete through challenging tasks and difficult choices, former contestant Riyas Salim shared some words of encouragement that have struck a chord with fans.

Riyas Salim recalls entering Bigg Boss as a commoner

During his interaction with the Bigg Boss contenders, Riyas spoke about his own journey and revealed that he, too, considered himself a commoner when he entered the Bigg Boss house. He emphasized that the experience can bring significant changes to one’s life and urged the contenders to look forward to the possibilities ahead.

“When you enter the Bigg Boss house as a commoner, trust me, your lives are gonna change. Technically, I was also a commoner when I entered the house. To be honest, my life has changed in so many ways. And I can’t wait to see your dreams and lives also change in such a grand way,” he said.

Riyas became a game-changer on Bigg Boss Malayalam 4

Riyas Salim entered Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 as a wildcard contestant and soon became one of the season’s most prominent personalities. Known for his outspoken nature and strategic gameplay, he managed to alter the dynamics inside the house and emerged as a memorable contestant.

His stint also featured several moments that continue to be discussed by Bigg Boss fans, including the events surrounding Robin Radhakrishnan’s expulsion. Riyas’ hilarious enactment of fellow contestant Lakshmi Priya also became one of the memorable moments from his time on the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Agnipareeksha comes down to 12 contestants

Agnipareeksha initially featured 40 contestants, who were put through multiple rounds designed to test their personalities, teamwork, game spirit, and ability to handle pressure. The competition has now been narrowed down to 12 contenders, all hoping to secure a spot in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.

The finalists are currently depending on public votes to determine their fate. The contestants who receive the strongest support from viewers will get the opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house and begin their journey on the reality show.

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