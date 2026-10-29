Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Shijin falls to Nowfina’s feet to apologize for his ‘nobody wants’ remark on Mohanlal’s show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 recently crossed its 50-day milestone, with tensions inside the house continuing to escalate. As the show moves closer to its finale, Shijin’s alleged remark about Nowfina Sabu has sparked controversy among housemates and attracted attention on social media.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Shijin apologizes to Nowfina by touching her feet

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 witnessed another dramatic moment after a video showing Shijin S apologising to Nowfina by touching her feet went viral on social media. The incident followed Nowfina’s allegation that Shijin had described her as someone “nobody wants” during discussions about team selection for the 50th-day celebrations.

During the weekend episode, Nowfina broke down while recalling the alleged remark. Mridhula also supported her account, claiming that Shijin had made the comment to her. Shijin, however, maintained that he had not intended to hurt Nowfina and repeatedly stated that he could not remember making such a remark.

In the viral clip, Shijin is seen apologising to Nowfina and asking her to forgive him. He explained that he had not meant his words in a hurtful way and insisted that he would never intentionally say something to upset her. He also suggested that communication difficulties might have contributed to the misunderstanding.

Nowfina accepted his apology but made it clear that she could not easily forget words that had hurt her.

When Shijin subsequently asked her not to bring up the issue repeatedly, Nowfina agreed not to discuss it further. However, the controversy continued inside the house even after he expressed regret.

In the video, Muhammed Azif repeatedly brought up the alleged remark whenever Shijin spoke about other issues, questioning him about his comment that “nobody wants” someone. These repeated references reportedly left Shijin distressed, and viewers had also seen him requesting that Bigg Boss call him to the confession room.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal , airs on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

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