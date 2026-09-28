Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Wildcard entrant Shibna gets evicted after week 3 from Mohanlal hosted show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 witnessed another elimination as wildcard entrant Shibna exited the reality show following the Week 3 eviction process. Her departure was announced on Sunday, September 27, after viewers voted to decide the contestant who would leave the house. Hosted by Mohanlal, the ongoing season now moves forward with 19 contestants.

Wildcard entrant Shibna’s journey comes to an end

Shibna entered the show as a wildcard contestant after making her way through the Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha selection process. She joined the house during the second week alongside Tashi Raj, with the duo initially entering as joint wildcard contestants. However, her stint on the show turned out to be considerably shorter than she had anticipated.

Shibna reflects on her time in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8

Following her eviction, Shibna interacted with host Mohanlal and opened up about her experience inside the Bigg Boss house. She expressed disappointment over leaving the competition at an early stage, revealing that she had hoped to stay longer and demonstrate her strategy and approach to the game.



The evicted contestant also reflected on her outspoken and straightforward personality, suggesting that her direct approach could have played a role in the public vote. Despite the unexpected exit, Shibna expressed gratitude to those who supported her and maintained that she gave her best throughout her time in the house.

Shibna’s eviction marks the fourth public-vote exit of the season. She follows Dhanya (Kaali), Rini Ann George and Sreelaya, who previously left the competition. The season has also witnessed changes to its lineup, including Gayathri R Suresh’s temporary departure and subsequent return following a decision by the house leadership.

The Week 3 nomination list featured 10 contestants, including Sumesh Chandran, Gautham G Sasi, Rakesh Jacob, Shijin S, Jaseela Parveen, Gayathri R Suresh, Kadal Komban, Aishwarya Madhu, Mridhula Vijai and Shibna. With Shibna now out of the race, the remaining housemates will face new tasks, nominations and the public’s verdict as the competition intensifies.

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