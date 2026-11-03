Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Wildcard entrant Vedangi gets evicted from Mohanlal’s show; Calls Rahul Easwar her ‘therapist’

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has crossed the 50-day mark, with several interesting moments unfolding inside the house. Now, wildcard entrant Vedangi Cherukattu has been evicted from the show following her brief stint.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Vedangi gets evicted from Mohanlal’s show

In the Sunday episode, following several confrontations and emotional moments, host Mohanlal announced the eviction. In the previous episode, he had saved Gautham, Tashi, and Noby, leaving Rahul Easwar , Mridhula Vijai, Vedangi, and Anjali in the final round.

During the eviction round, Mohanlal declared Anjali and Mridhula safe, leaving Rahul and Vedangi in the final stage. Reflecting on her performance during the week, Vedangi said that she had given her best. Interestingly, while speaking about her bond with fellow contestant Rahul Easwar, she described it as the biggest plot twist of her life.

The Instagram influencer said, "Thank you, Rahul, for being such a good friend, just like a therapist to me. The bond with him is truly the biggest plot twist in my life. Though I agreed with the housemates, I always preferred to disagree with him."

In response, Rahul also mentioned that it was one of the most complicated bonds in his life. A little later, the eviction twist unfolded through the lights in the house, which remain lit when a contestant is saved and go off when a contestant is evicted.

She added, "I think I have developed the skill of understanding people better. I gave my best to the show, but I don't know what really went wrong." When asked whom she would miss the most, Vedangi readily named Rahul, admitting that she had never imagined she would say this.

Vedangi Cherukattu is a digital content creator and social media influencer from Malappuram, Kerala, who gained wider recognition as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. The 24-year-old built a strong online presence through Instagram, gaining popularity for her viral reels, fashion content, lifestyle posts, and outspoken personality.

Her transition from a social media influencer to a television personality reached a new milestone with her entry into the Bigg Boss Malayalam house in October 2026.

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