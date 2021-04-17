Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Pearle Maaney reveals her baby girl’s name: She has only made our lives happier

Pearle Maaney, known for Bigg Boss Malayalam, shared the FIRST family pic and revealed the name of her newborn baby daughter.

Ludo actress Pearle Maaney and husband Srinish Aravind had shared adorable pictures of their newborn daughter on Instagram in March 2021. Their daughter was born on 20th March in their home state Kerala. Sharing the post with a heartwarming caption, Pearle wrote, “It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic.”

Recently Pearle shared another picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Introducing our Baby Girl”. Pearle revealed the name of her baby daughter, Nila Srinish. Pearle mentioned in the caption that it has been 28 days since the arrival of their daughter in this world and that their lives have only become happier and more beautiful. Pouring love in her post, Pearle wrote that both mommy and love her so much and “looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together.”

Take a look at the post here:

Pearle wrote a detailed account on the reason for her daughter’s name and she said, “When we held her in our arms or the first time.. We felt like we were holding a piece of moon” therefore she named her daughter after the moon. She mentioned that holding her daughter was a dream come true, a pure experience and it felt divine. Pearle even asked her fans to share their favorite songs with the word Nila in the lyrics and she shared her favorite in the same post.

