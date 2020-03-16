Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Rajith Kumar's fans gather outside airport amid COVID 19; FIR registered against him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While precautions are being taken in the wake of the Covid-19 spread in Kerala, Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar was seen greeting his fans at the airport.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestant Rajith Kumar recently got eliminated from the reality show. He was thrown out of the house after he applied green chilly paste in the eyes of his female co-contestant. Now according to latest reports, FIR has been registered against Rajith Kumar and 75 unnamed persons under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Hundreds of people gathered at the Kochi airport on Sunday night to receive Rajith Kumar. While precautions are being taken in the wake of the Covid-19 spread in Kerala, Rajith Kumar was seen greeting his fans at the airport.

Taking to Facebook, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas wrote, “In the backdrop of Covid-19, when the entire world is exercising caution, the actions of a TV show contestant and his fans association at the Cochin International Airport will shame every Malayali. At a time when religious, political and social organisations are abandoning public events and showing solidarity with the safety of the people, law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to such violations of the law.”

Videos of Rajith Kumar receiving a grand welcome at the airport have surfaced on social media. The police couldn't control a large number of a crowd as they were recording videos and clicking selfies. One can see in the video, Rajith reacting to his fans and thanking for the support.

Check out videos below:

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Read More