Bigg Boss Malayalam star Alasandra Johnson calls days in the house as the best 75 days of her life

Alasandra Johnson calls her Bigg Boss Malayalam journey the best 75 days of her life as she shares a heartfelt post on social media.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on January 5, 2020. Among the 22 contestants who participated in the reality tv show, air hostess turned model Alasandra Johnson was one of the stars who garnered a lot of love and fan following ever since she stepped inside the Bigg Boss House. However, the 15 weeks show was concluded on its 74th day owing to the ongoing situation in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak. After claiming thousands of lives worldwide, the dreadful virus has now begun to spread in India.

On the 74th day, the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal entered the house and briefed the contestants on the show about the Coronavirus pandemic which had reached India by then. He informed them that Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was being called off for the safety of the contestants and the team working behind the camera. The contestants agreed to him and hugged each other to bid goodbye. After having come out of the Bigg Boss house, Alasandra Johnson also has a beautiful message for her co-contestants and her Bigg Boss journey.

Check it out:

The Bigg Boss Malayalam star Alasandra Johnson has recently shared a message on her social media handle calling her Bigg Boss journey the best 75 days of her life. She wrote that she never expected such a warm response and so much love from the fans in no time and expressed her gratitude on the same. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the channel, the production house, my parents, @ardra_johnson_ @bosssss_ladyyyy @meerapj , the people who supported, loved, fought and prayed for me. It was a great experience for me, never thought I will be loved by so many. Those 75 days were the best days of my life , I will miss those days and the BB house forever. Thank you so much guys for standing with me and fighting for me", Alasandra wrote as she shared a picture of the momento presented by host Mohanlal on the last episode of the show.

