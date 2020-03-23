Bigg Boss Malayalam's Abhirami Suresh has a fangirl moment with the show's host Mohanlal; Check it out
The singer and host Abhirami Suresh who featured in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam shared a picture with the south megastar Mohanlal on her Instagram account. The popular show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 saw Mohanlal as the host and the stunning Abhirami Suresh made an entry as wildcard during the show's 50th episode. The sultry siren, Abhirami Suresh was not alone, she made a wild card entry alongside her sister Amritha. The highly popular show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 recently wrapped up the show owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 has led to many shows and films cancelling their shoots and many filmmakers have postponed the release of their films. The show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 show was no different, as the makers of the show had to wind up the show before its actual date. The show's contestant Abhirami Suresh gained a lot of attention from the viewers of the show instantaneously. Abhirami shared a picture from the show's last episode on her Instagram account. The picture features Abhirami alongside south megastar Mohanlal inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.
Check out the post by Abhirami:
Amidst the chaos that we are facing, lemme take a moment to cherish one of the best moments of my life.. Take these isolated days as an opportunity to express your gratitude and to count your blessings.. Still not over that moment! Swantham Lalettan mohanlal . Also lemme remind you all to stay alert!! Stay home!! Spend some extra time with your familiy!! Sanitise! Stay healthy! PRAY FOR THE WELL BEING OF ONE AND ALL.. . . #Aum #Blessed #CountYourBlessings #PrayForTheWorld #Lalettan #MohanLal #AbhiramiSuresh #LiveLoveLiberate
The happy picture sees Abhirami Suresh having a fangirl moment. The singer cum host, also mentioned in her Instagram post that in the middle of all the chaos around, she wanted to cherish a moment which is also one of the most special moments of her life. Abhirami who hosted a show titled Dear Kappa. The gorgeous Abhirami Suresh essayed the role of Nimmi in the show called, Hello Kuttichathan.
