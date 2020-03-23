Bigg Boss Malayalam's Abhirami Suresh has a fangirl moment with the show's host Mohanlal; Check it out

Abhirami Suresh who featured in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam shared a picture with the south megastar Mohanlal on her Instagram account.

The singer and host Abhirami Suresh who featured in the latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam shared a picture with the south megastar Mohanlal on her Instagram account. The popular show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 saw Mohanlal as the host and the stunning Abhirami Suresh made an entry as wildcard during the show's 50th episode. The sultry siren, Abhirami Suresh was not alone, she made a wild card entry alongside her sister Amritha. The highly popular show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 recently wrapped up the show owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has led to many shows and films cancelling their shoots and many filmmakers have postponed the release of their films. The show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 show was no different, as the makers of the show had to wind up the show before its actual date. The show's contestant Abhirami Suresh gained a lot of attention from the viewers of the show instantaneously. Abhirami shared a picture from the show's last episode on her Instagram account. The picture features Abhirami alongside south megastar Mohanlal inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

Check out the post by Abhirami:

The happy picture sees Abhirami Suresh having a fangirl moment. The singer cum host, also mentioned in her Instagram post that in the middle of all the chaos around, she wanted to cherish a moment which is also one of the most special moments of her life. Abhirami who hosted a show titled Dear Kappa. The gorgeous Abhirami Suresh essayed the role of Nimmi in the show called, Hello Kuttichathan.

