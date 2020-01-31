Bigg Boss Mugen Rao pens down an emotional post for his father; Check it out

Meta: After the passing of Bigg Boss season 3 title winner Mugen Rao's father, he took to his social media space and shared an emotional note.

Mugen Rao, who rose to fame after his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, lost his father a couple of day ago. The popular independent musician has been receiving supportive messages from his fans through social media. Mugen’s father Prakash Rao passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Following that, Mugen took to social media and shared a very emotional note.

Mugen’s note reads, “If you have heard me sharing the tough part of my life, this is definitely the toughest. The man whom I got my genes, traits, talent, look, skills, and life from. My dad is no longer with us and has departed to the almighty. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who poured your condolences, concern, care and wishes. Can’t express how deeply grateful I am for all your love and strength. I love you Dad, and will always be your grateful and humble son. Difficult but will soon move on as I’ve got work to accomplish with your blessing.”

Mugen also shared pictures of his father along with this note. He has also stated that a memorial prayer event will be held tomorrow (February 1) at Mugen’s residence in Malaysia from 7.30 PM in the evening. On the work front, media reports suggest he has been roped in to play the lead in a movie produced by SN Rajarajan, under his K Productions.

